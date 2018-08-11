Kirby Smart is thrilled that Demetris Robertson will be able to play for his Bulldogs this fall. But according to the Georgia coach, the receiver still has plenty to learn.

Robertson, who caught 50 passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman at Cal, was seen working with the third group of receivers prior to Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia learned Friday that Robertson had indeed been granted his waiver request by the NCAA. This makes him immediately eligible to play for the Bulldogs this fall.

Ultimately, he is expected to team with top returnees Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, and Riley Ridley, giving Georgia what potentially could be one of the better wide receiver corps in the SEC.

Robertson, Hardman, and Godwin are all former five-stars, according to Rivals.com.

During his freshman year at Cal, Robertson posted a season-best nine receptions against Southern Cal, with his best yardage game coming against Washington State when he hauled in passes totaling 141 yards.

He also ran track at Cal, placing third in the 4x100 meter relay and fifth in the 100 meters (season-best 10.72) at the Kansas Relays in 2017.

Robertson was an all-purpose star in high school. Th9is included his first two years at Savannah Country Day, before he transferred to Savannah Christian for his junior and senior campaigns.

He finished with 3,242 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns, which included 1,475 rushing yards (165 carries) and 1,033 receiving yards (12 touchdowns on 73 carries). He also returned 13 kicks for 588 yards and 19 punt returns for 236.

Robertson is expected to be classified as a redshirt sophomore after playing in all but two games last year for Cal, before missing the rest of the year with what was described as a lower leg injury.