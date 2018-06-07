Football’s marquee position, quarterbacks drive narratives, determine outcomes and create conversation more so than any other position. This week in Rob’s Rankings, we rank the seven quarterbacks by the amount of intrigue they’ll carry in the season ahead. From a true freshman at Clemson to the heir apparent at Alabama to a wildcard at Missouri, the storylines are vast.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Why he’s intriguing: The true freshman that willed Alabama to a victory in the National Championship Game after being thrust into action in the contest’s second half is locked in a quarterback battle with Jalen Hurts.

If he wins the job, he’ll be expected to provide an encore to a wildly impressive but small sample size. As brilliant as Tagovailoa was against Georgia in January, it’s silly to pretend to know what kind of player he is long term. Anything he does this season will be surprising, as expectations are sky-high and there’s thought that he may transfer out of Tuscaloosa if he fails to win the job.

Tagovailoa has played one meaningful half of football at the college level but, according to Bovada.lv, still has the third best odds of any player to win the Heisman Trophy. If that’s not intriguing, what is?

2. JAKE FROMM, GEORGIA

Why he’s intriguing: The other quarterback in last year’s title game, we’ve seen more of Fromm than of Tagovailoa, but all eyes will predictably be on the Georgia starter during his sophomore campaign. Like Tagovailoa, Fromm will enter 2018 with a metric of ton of expectations on his back. Unlike Tagovailoa, he’ll have a freshman phenom in five-star Justin Fields breathing down his neck should something go wrong.

Fromm was certainly successful a year ago, but, at the same time, was far from perfect. UGA’s sophomore quarterback is one great season away from becoming a legend in Athens and less than one poor season away from finding himself in a quarterback controversy.

3. TREVOR LAWRENCE, CLEMSON

Why he’s intriguing: The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2018 class, Lawrence was one of the most impressive high school quarterbacks in recent history. Multiple older quarterbacks have transferred since his arrival at Clemson and an impressive spring game performance has some wondering if the true freshman could unseat Kelly Bryant, who led Clemson to the College Football Playoff last season.

Will Lawrence win the job? Who knows, but the fact that Bovada.lv currently lists him as the third-most likely player to win the Heisman (tie with Tagovailoa) is notable. Lawrence is the future at Clemson and the future could well start this fall.

4. MCKENZIE MILTON, UCF

Why he’s intriguing: Milton was one of the most exciting quarterbacks last season and led UCF to a perfect season and a weird, self-proclaimed national title. How he’ll function in a new offense under a new head coach, however, is anyone’s guess.

Milton has every skill needed to be a wild success at the college level. That much is clear, but plenty of quarterbacks have fallen victim to coaching changes. Milton’s role isn’t likely to change significantly, but the offense around him might and how that will affect his effectiveness is yet to be seen.

5. SHEA PATTERSON, MICHIGAN

Why he’s intriguing: Patterson left Ole Miss in the wake of NCAA sanctions and was granted a waiver to play immediately at Michigan. The Wolverines are coming off an up-and-down season that saw them struggle to get consistency from the quarterbacks on the roster. Enter the touted Patterson, who is now looked at as the savior in that regard. Patterson has only played in 10 college games and has posted solid stats in those outings. What he’ll do in Ann Arbor is anyone’s guess, but Jim Harbaugh and the fan base are counting on him to be great in year one.

6. KHALIL TATE, ARIZONA

Why he’s intriguing: Tate didn’t play much at the start of last season but made the most of the opportunity when it was handed to him. He grabbed the nation’s attention with his athleticism, running for 1,411 yards, including 327 in a single game, and finished the season just as strongly as he started it.

Arizona’s bowl game saw Tate throw for five touchdowns, leading some to think he’ll be a more well-rounded quarterback in the season ahead. Tate is nothing short of electric and the fact that he’ll have a full season to showcase his talent is downright exciting for those that will get to watch.

7. DREW LOCK, MISSOURI

Why he’s intriguing: Lock wasn’t considered a major NFL prospect. Then, 2017 happened. The Mizzou quarterback jumped onto the national radar by racking up eye-popping statistics and leading the Tigers to six consecutive wins to close the regular season.

Few quarterbacks have as much riding on the upcoming season financially, as Lock could play his way into the top five in next year’s draft with a strong season. The inverse is he could fall out of the opening round completely with a regression. Mizzou will be an interesting squad as a whole this season and that starts with Lock.

