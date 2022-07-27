Rivals250 WR Yazeed Haynes commits to Georgia
Rivals250 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has committed to Georgia. The former Penn State commit out of Lansdale (Pa.) East Penn broke down his decision with Rivals.com below.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I felt like Georgia was just a better fit for me overall," Haynes said. "Once I thought about everything, put everything together, and compared it, I just felt like Georgia was a better option for me.
"I felt like a family there at Georgia," he said. "The coaching staff, I'm real close to the coaching staff. Just being there felt like somewhere I should be. I could relate to them more than I could relate to other coaches since we come from kind of the same background. It just felt more family at Georgia.
"Talking to coach Fran (Brown) played a big part and so did the relationship coach Fran had with my dad," said Haynes. "Seeing how they got along real well and also seeing how my parents was really happy there. That made me happy seeing that they were happy there. I love the campus at Georgia too.
"I did a lot of research on Coach Monken and seeing how he liked to pass the ball," he said. "He's good at getting his receivers the ball and getting them a lot of yards. That was a big thing for me. They did say that ,as long as I do what I can do and put the work in, I could see a lot of field time my first year there. That was another good thing. With those two things put together, it was just a great option.
"I'm really close with D'Andre Swift's dad," Haynes said. "He has a gym up there. I used to work out there a lot. My dad's close with him. I ran track with D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb. I played football for coach Swift for like two years. I talked to them about Georgia."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Haynes is an electric receiver that saw his recruitment blow up this spring after an MVP performance at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp. A former Rutgers commit, Haynes has a skill set that allows him to win with brute strength or finesse. At nearly 6-foot-2, Haynes has the size and length to make it a long day for smaller defensive backs that try to cover him. With 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash, he also has the speed and quickness to outrun nearly any defensive back he comes across. Haynes is a very solid route runner but this is where he'll see the most improvement with additional work at the next level.
Haynes took his official visit to Georgia during the last weekend in June and his relationships with various coaches grew quickly. Assistant coach Fran Brown led the charge in the recruitment of Haynes but Mark Webb and D'Andre Swift and his family, who were already close with Haynes prior to Georgia targeting him, helped the Bulldogs get another playmaker from the Philadelphia area.