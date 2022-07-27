Rivals250 WR Yazeed Haynes commits to Georgia

Rivals250 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has committed to Georgia . The former Penn State commit out of Lansdale (Pa.) East Penn broke down his decision with Rivals.com below.

"I felt like Georgia was just a better fit for me overall," Haynes said. "Once I thought about everything, put everything together, and compared it, I just felt like Georgia was a better option for me.

"I felt like a family there at Georgia," he said. "The coaching staff, I'm real close to the coaching staff. Just being there felt like somewhere I should be. I could relate to them more than I could relate to other coaches since we come from kind of the same background. It just felt more family at Georgia.

"Talking to coach Fran (Brown) played a big part and so did the relationship coach Fran had with my dad," said Haynes. "Seeing how they got along real well and also seeing how my parents was really happy there. That made me happy seeing that they were happy there. I love the campus at Georgia too.

"I did a lot of research on Coach Monken and seeing how he liked to pass the ball," he said. "He's good at getting his receivers the ball and getting them a lot of yards. That was a big thing for me. They did say that ,as long as I do what I can do and put the work in, I could see a lot of field time my first year there. That was another good thing. With those two things put together, it was just a great option.

"I'm really close with D'Andre Swift's dad," Haynes said. "He has a gym up there. I used to work out there a lot. My dad's close with him. I ran track with D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb. I played football for coach Swift for like two years. I talked to them about Georgia."