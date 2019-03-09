Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 00:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 receiver Michel Wyman breaks down visit to Georgia

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Rivals250 wide receiver Michael Wyman made the short trip down to Athens from his North Carolina home. The rising senior already holds 40-plus offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida Stat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}