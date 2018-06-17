Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-17 17:33:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Xavier Truss commits to Georgia

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 offensive lineman Xavier Truss just finished up visits to Alabama and Auburn but a final visit to Georgia was enough to put the Dawgs on top for good. The Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School star announced his commitment on Father's Day.

RIVALS' REACTION...

Truss is a massive offensive tackle that could play on the left or right side. He is a devastating run blocker that plays with leverage and can get to the second level to land key blocks. As a pass blocker, Truss uses his strong punch to knock defensive linemen off balance he is quick enough to prevent speed rushes to the outside. The strength and conditioning program at Georgia will help Truss improve his agility so that inside counter moves by defensive linemen don't give him so much trouble.

