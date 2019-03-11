Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 21:30:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL John Young breaks down six finalists

N6lxjgrz902o5e3inwei
Dave Lackford
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

By now it's common knowledge among those who follow UK football recruiting that four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman John Young is one of the Wildcats' top 2020 targets.The nation's No. 214-ranked...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}