New Orleans native Tyree Adams burst onto the national recruiting scene early on in 2022. Adams was impressive in workouts and at the Rivals Camp in Louisiana. A steady stream of SEC offers began to flow in after those performances. Now, SEC schools are all that remain in Adams's top four schools. Georgia, Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss are the schools that Adams will be focusing on.

UGASports received an update from Adams on his plans to visit his finalists and when a decision could be made in his recruitment.