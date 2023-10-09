Rivals250 offensive lineman Josh Petty attended the Georgia Tech - Louisville game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1. Just over a month later, Petty made the trip to Athens to watch Georgia's home game against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs made the most of their first impression.

"Watching them play was awesome. They were really playing well that game," Petty said. "The environment there was amazing. Those fans really came out, showed up, and supported. It was just a great visit overall."