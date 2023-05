In just a matter of weeks, Georgia has become a major player for one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Casey Poe made his first visit to Georgia and earned an offer from the Bulldogs in March. Stacy Searels has remained in contact since then as he works to build a relationship with the No. 7 offensive guard in the class.

Ahead of an official visit to Athens this month, Poe caught up with UGASports to talk Bulldogs, Searels, and more.