Rivals250 junior Jahvaree Ritzie planning Athens visit after offer
Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is returning to familiar stomping grounds with one of his most recent offers. The Bulldogs extended a scholarship to defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, one of the North Carolina's best in the Class of 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news