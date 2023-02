The news reduced CJ Jackson and his mother to tears.

The 2024 EDGE from Tucker High School held one Power Five offer and had no stars. Then Chidera Uzo-Dribe called last November and told Jackson he held an offer from Georgia.

In a recruitment that has since exploded, that early interest from the national champions still resonates in Jackson's mind.

"A top school, the No. 1 school in the country at that time and still now, for them to have faith in me and take a chance on a guy that has no stars," Jackson said. "I had one offer at the time from Indiana. For them to show interest and let me know I had an offer, it definitely plays a big role, definitely boosts them up in my recruitment process."