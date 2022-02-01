Rivals250 DT Christen Miller talks Final Four in advance of Signing Day

One of the highest-ranked unsigned prospects in the country, Rivals250 defensive tackle Christen Miller has spend the last few weeks taking visits and now he's ready to lock in a decision during an announcement ceremony at his school on Wednesday.



Rivals.com's Woody Wommack caught up with Miller on campus at Cedar Grove High School outside of Atlanta on Tuesday to break down his final four of Miami, Georgia, Florida A&M and Ohio State.



Watch their full conversation below.

