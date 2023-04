Plenty of growth can happen from freshman to sophomore year. Just ask Ethan Utley.

The Rivals250 defensive end from Nashville has been on Georgia's radar for a while. During a visit to Utley's high school, Glenn Schumann got an in-person look at how much Utley has grown and developed.

That development resulted in an offer from the defending national champions.

"Just all a blessing from God," Utley said.