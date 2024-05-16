Rivals250 defensive back Blake Woodby has decommitted from Ohio State . The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout had been committed to the Buckeyes since October.

"I wanted to make sure I'm making the best possible decision," Woodby said. "There are a lot of stones that weren't turned over in my recruiting process. I just want to make sure I'm making the right decision for me and my family."

Woodby has an unofficial visit set for this weekend and two official visits lined up for next month.

"I have my Maryland official visit on June 21st," he said. "I'll be at Auburn on May 31st. I'll be at Georgia for an unofficial visit this weekend. I'm going to be talking to coaches to schedule official visits for the other two weekends in June."

Woodby is currently ranked No. 35 in the Rivals250, which is good enough for No. 2 in the state of Maryland, and No. 6 in the national cornerback rankings.