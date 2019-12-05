News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 15:50:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 CB Eric Reed Jr. down to 4 schools ahead of Signing Day decision

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Matt Luke's dismissal from Ole Miss led to one of the nation's premier defensive backs reopening his recruitment just a few weeks ahead of the Early Signing Period.Now, Rivals250 cornerback Eric Re...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}