Daniel Ramsey Kelly Kline/Under Armour

There are always plenty of stock risers during the two open recruiting weekends for college coaches in April. Daniel Ramsey, the No. 133 player in the 2019 Rivals150, was one of them this year with his play on Team Thad last month. Ramsey has been on the radar of college coaches since last summer with his size at 6-foot-8 and ability to shoot from the perimeter. But he’s become a more polished and consistent player since then, and recently added offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier because of it. Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and many more are also involved. He’s been on campus at Georgia already and plans to see Vanderbilt and Xavier in the near future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ramsey talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting him. Georgia: “I’ve been talking to their whole staff. They’ve been recruiting me hard. I like them a lot. I like the way they said they would use me if I go there. I like the style of play. The coaches are building a family culture and they are talking about winning the SEC there.” Ole Miss: “I know coach [Kermit] Davis and coach [Ronnie] Hamilton from their MTSU days. They were on me really hard there and now they are on me hard at Ole Miss. They want me to come in and help them win an SEC Championship.” TCU: “I like coach Miller and the way they play. People I know played there and from talking to them it’s a great place to play. It’s a great school and a great program.” Vanderbilt: “I just got off the phone with Bryce Drew. They are recruiting me hard. I like Vanderbilt a lot. They are really cool. Coach Drew is a real good guy and real good coach. They are on the rise. It’s a great academic school also, which is something I’m definitely looking at.” Xavier: “I talk to coach Jonas [Hayes] and coach [Travis] Steele a lot there. I love coach Jonas. That’s my guy since the Georgia days. Coach Steele believes in and me and wants me to play as soon as I get on campus, so that’s a confidence booster. I like how they said they would use me there.”

RIVALS' REACTION