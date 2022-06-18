If you're going to come across the country for a camp, you might as well dominate.

That's exactly what Jordan Anderson did when he camped at Georgia on June 16. The 2024 Rivals100 receiver from California showed up in Athens and flashed his skills for the Bulldog coaching staff.

That performance earned Anderson an offer from the defending national champions. In the process, Georgia earned a place among the standouts on Anderson's list.

"I love everything. It shocked me, for sure," Anderson said of Georgia.