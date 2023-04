Georgia has its attention focused in the Peach State for one of its top 2025 tight end targets.

Ethan Barbour has been on Todd Hartley's radar for a long time. The Alpharetta product has been a frequent guest in Athens for offseason visits and gameday trips alike.

Barbour returned to Athens for the G-Day festivities on April 15. UGASports spoke with the No. 2 tight end in the 2025 cycle to get his thoughts on that day and the Bulldogs.