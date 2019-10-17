THE LATEST: Four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall recently trimmed his lengthy list of scholarship offers to include just seven schools. According to the Tampa-area standout only Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Arizona and Alabama are alive in the race to land his commitment. Some schools have a better chance than others, however. Hall discusses his finalists below.





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“No visits coming up right now. I’m just getting ready to take my ACT and my SETin the next couple weeks, So I’m all about that right now.”





ON TRIMMING HIS LIST TO SEVEN:

“It’s a final seven.”





ON OKLAHOMA:

“They have great quarterbacks. I like their program and I like how they have that passing game definitely. I feel like I could be successful there.”





ON TEXAS:

“I just feel like it’s great. I haven't been there yet but I’ve heard some great things about it. I’m waiting to get there. It’s a place I feel like I can prosper.”





ON CLEMSON:

“That’s a beautiful place. And, you know, they have the natty. They have been really successful in the run and the p[ass game. They have been really successful just as a team. I’ve visited once. I’m going again, though.”





ON ALABAMA:

“I communicate with them and I’ve been up there once. It felt like a family up there. I talk Jerome Ford. he went up there. I talk to him a lot and he tells me a lot of great things.”





ON ARIZONA STATE:

I mean, going to a big school isn’t everything. I feel like when I go out to Arizona State, I get the type of vibe that I like. I’m going out there this spring.





ON GEORGIA:

“I’ve been talking to Georgia since, like, freshman year. They have been the closest by my side no matter what. I feel like every time I go there, it’s perfect. It feels perfect.”





ON HIS CHOICE TO LEAVE THE STATE FOR COLLEGE:

“I’ve been here too much. It’s too hot. I just want to go somewhere and see other things.”



