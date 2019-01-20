Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 22:27:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 RB Mark-Antony Richards recaps UGA OV: 'Why not Georgia?'

Epbxc0cvz3pgoyybbfp2
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

When it was reported that Rivals100 running back Mark-Antony Richards would be making an official visit to Athens, some were surprised. It had been some time since his name had been attached as a s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}