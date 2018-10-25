Rivals100 RB John Emery decommits from Georgia
Georgia has gone through a rough stretch on the recruiting trail.
The month of October has not been kind to Kirby Smart.
Lewis Cine, an elite safety out of Texas committed to Georgia a week after the Bulldogs lost Jadon Haselwood, JD Betrand and Jalen Perry, so there has been some good news, but the news took a turn for the worse again Thursday.
John Emery, the No. 3 running back in the country announced he has backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs now too.
Respect my decision 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PcxeyLXFvB— John Emery (@Emery4____) October 25, 2018
Emery visited Georgia earlier this season and he was at LSU when the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs.
LSU is likely viewed as the favorite for Emery now, but he still plans to take his official visit to Georgia. Alabama and Florida are two others that could receive official visits.