Georgia has gone through a rough stretch on the recruiting trail.

The month of October has not been kind to Kirby Smart.

Lewis Cine, an elite safety out of Texas committed to Georgia a week after the Bulldogs lost Jadon Haselwood, JD Betrand and Jalen Perry, so there has been some good news, but the news took a turn for the worse again Thursday.

John Emery, the No. 3 running back in the country announced he has backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs now too.