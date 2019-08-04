The end may be in sight for Rivals100 running back Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby.

The four-star will announce his decision Friday night at Callaway High School in Hoganville (Ga.) at 6:30pm ET streamed live by 11alive. Rivals will be there to host the ceremony.

Bigsby will commit to Auburn, Georgia, LSU or South Carolina. He has gone back and forth about when he would commit, but he feels now is the right time.

"I am ready," said Bigsby. "I always said I would commit when ready, and now is that time. I just felt it.

"I have really been feeling it for a while, but now, I know it is the right time. I am ready."

Bigsby will have his family there Friday night to support him, so make sure you stay tuned to find out who he commits to.

He has taken official visits to LSU and South Carolina. He last visit went to Auburn, with the one before that going to Georgia. Bigsby said he is "very familiar" with each school, but he now knows the right one for him.

"I have the school in mind," said Bigsby. "I know the one I will commit to Friday night. I have my mind made up. I have been feeling this school for a while."