Mason Short still remembers seeing Kirby Smart descend from the sky in his black and yellow helicopter.

He and his brother used to joke about such things. One day, they told each other, coaches such as Smart and Nick Saban would come by Evans High School to visit with Short.

Earlier that day, January 16, Short had decommitted from Alabama in the wake of Saban's retirement. In front of him now stood Smart, the head man for a program that had never gone away in his recruitment and is now among a short list of favorites.