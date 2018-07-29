The first commit to 'reveal' his intentions after Georgia's West Endzone Reveal event? That's going to be Wekiva High School (Apopka, Florida) linebacker Rian Davis.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound defender ranked as the No. 100 player in the nation, becomes Georgia's 14th pledge in the Class of 2019.

He also is the fourth-ranked inside linebacker in 2019.

"I've been liking them for a while. This was my third time up at Georgia and each time I go I like it more and more," Davis told Rivals.com's Woody Wommack after his last visit to Athens. "Coach [Glenn] Schumann keeps telling me that he feels like I can play any of the linebacker positions but mainly he sees me at the 'money' position. They just had a great linebacker last year in Roquan Smith and it helps me a lot to see a guy like have success in that defense. It helps me envision what I'm capable of and what type of stuff they would have me doing in their scheme."

Georgia beat out the likes of Louisville, Texas, and Alabama for his services.

For Davis, it was what the Bulldogs did differently that set them apart.

"The way they're coached and the way they work out," Davis said in early June. "Also, their different techniques of pass rushing and stuff like that. I've never heard some it before."

Davis joins fellow four-star prospects JD Bertrand and Trezman Marshall as inside linebacker commits, though he may play on the outside, as well.

More to come.