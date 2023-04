Aydin Breland is the prototypical major college football defensive lineman. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, the four-star standout for Matter Dei out of California has Power 5 programs across the country clamoring for his signature on national signing day.

Breland flew out from California for his third visit to the University of Georgia since the Dawgs offered him a scholarship in April of 2022. Breland previously visited last June, returned in November for the Tennessee game, and was here this weekend to attend the G-Day game.

UGASports caught up with Breland and the highly coveted five-technique spoke on his relationship with Georgia coach Tray Scott. Breland also detailed his G-Day experience and updated where things currently stand in his recruitment process.