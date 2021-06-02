Rivals100 defensive back Caleb Downs set to visit Athens in busy week
As a kid, Caleb Downs said he dreamed of receiving offers from Division I football powers.
Now, Downs' dream is becoming reality as he kicks off a busy June filled with recruiting visits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news