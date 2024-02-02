Rivals100 defender Xavier Griffin talks about Georgia offer
Xavier Griffin has recently seen his recruitment blow up following his sophomore season.
Griffin received offers from App State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Ohio State, USC, and Georgia last month. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound four-star defensive end expects more shortly.
The Bulldogs extended Griffin an offer on Jan. 19. It was an "exciting" day for him and his coaches.
"I was there with my wide receivers coach and head coach (when it happened). We were all talking about it. It was real exciting," Griffin said. "They're one of the top schools in the country. Coach (Glenn) Schumann called one of my coaches, and we later talked on the phone."
Griffin splits time at defensive end and inside linebacker for Gainesville. As a sophomore, Griffin finished the season with 52 total tackles, with 20 being stops for a loss.
Nine of Griffin's tackles were sacks, the team's second-best. Griffin also caused a pair of forced fumbles, tallied seven quarterback pressures, and deflected two passes in 2023.
Griffin told UGASports he likes to "wreak havoc," which is what Schumann liked in his film.
"We talked about how he watched my film, saying that I was different," Griffin said. "He liked my twitch and length. He seemed like a pretty real, honest guy. I liked talking with him. He wanted me to come up to Athens for a Junior Day."
Griffin accepted the offer and told Schumann he would be on campus Feb.3. He's been to Georgia's campus twice before but didn't get to see much, so Griffin is excited about Saturday.
Griffin knows a lot about how Georgia develops its defensive players but wants to see for himself what the program has to offer. He also wants to build a rapport with the staff.
It's appealing to Griffin the way the staff used freshman linebackers, Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen. He loved the way Georgia had those two prepared for the college level so quickly.
Griffin understands there's an adjustment, but he is used to the "next man up" mentality.
"You've always got to be ready," Griffin said. "You never know when you're name is going to be called."
Griffin sees himself as "a mix" between former Bulldogs Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean. He has done a lot of homework on how the Bulldogs use their defenders in various ways.
"Watching (Georgia), they've got a lot of guys like Nolan and Nakobe. They like to move them around a lot," Griffin said. "Sometimes you might see them sending guys to rush the edge and then drop back into coverage. I think I would fit in there."