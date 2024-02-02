Xavier Griffin has recently seen his recruitment blow up following his sophomore season. Griffin received offers from App State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Ohio State, USC, and Georgia last month. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound four-star defensive end expects more shortly. The Bulldogs extended Griffin an offer on Jan. 19. It was an "exciting" day for him and his coaches. "I was there with my wide receivers coach and head coach (when it happened). We were all talking about it. It was real exciting," Griffin said. "They're one of the top schools in the country. Coach (Glenn) Schumann called one of my coaches, and we later talked on the phone."

Griffin splits time at defensive end and inside linebacker for Gainesville. As a sophomore, Griffin finished the season with 52 total tackles, with 20 being stops for a loss. Nine of Griffin's tackles were sacks, the team's second-best. Griffin also caused a pair of forced fumbles, tallied seven quarterback pressures, and deflected two passes in 2023. Griffin told UGASports he likes to "wreak havoc," which is what Schumann liked in his film. "We talked about how he watched my film, saying that I was different," Griffin said. "He liked my twitch and length. He seemed like a pretty real, honest guy. I liked talking with him. He wanted me to come up to Athens for a Junior Day."

Griffin accepted the offer and told Schumann he would be on campus Feb.3. He's been to Georgia's campus twice before but didn't get to see much, so Griffin is excited about Saturday.

"I've been up there twice. Once for the Georgia-Ole Miss game in the fall and a second trip for a 7-on-7 camp in the summer. But I haven't gotten to see much, though. I liked that environment (for the Ole Miss game), it was a real loud stadium. I liked the watching them play their dominant style of defense. I want to be a part of that in the future." — Xavier Griffin