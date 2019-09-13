Not many expected a decision from David Daniel, one of the top defensive backs in the 2021 class, this early. He visited Georgia last weekend, and he left feeling that he had found his future home. On Tuesday, it hit him that he was ready to commit, and he called the Georgia coaches to let them know.

The four-star safety out of Woodstock (Ga.) committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.

IN HIS OWN WORDS



“I had to commit to the G,” said Daniel. “Georgia is a family oriented program. I feel like they all could help me to be a better player and a better young man. “I’ve had a gut feeling recently and I decided you always have to your gut, so I committed. “I have visited Athens four or five times, and everyone in the program and university seems like they always got your back through the ups and downs of it all.

“I knew I would commit around this time, but I did not expect it to be this early. I am committed to Georgia and I will not be attending any other schools. I will be trying my best to focus on Georgia.”

RIVALS REACTION