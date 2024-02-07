Georgia is looking to add some serious speed to the backfield in the 2026 class.

Deshonne Redeaux is ranked as the No. 70 overall prospect in the class. He's listed as an athlete, and Georgia is recruiting the Californian as a running back. His Twitter lists times of 10.42 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.32 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Redeaux caught up with UGASports to break down his visit to Georgia on February 3.

"It was an amazing, fun trip," Redeaux said.