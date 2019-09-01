Lovasea Carroll has backed off his commitment to South Carolina.

The four-star athlete at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to the Gamecocks late in April, but he is now an uncommitted prospect.

Carroll has not eliminated South Carolina, and he told Rivals.com that he just wants to "explore other options" without being committed to a school.

He is expected to slow the recruiting process down.

Schools like Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia have been showing a lot of interest according to Carroll.