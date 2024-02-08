The Top-50 prospect broke down his top schools with Rivals.com below.

Cameron Sparks , one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2025 class, announced his Top 6 on Thursday with Miami , Florida State , Michigan , Georgia , Tennessee , and Auburn making the cut.

MIAMI: "I just really like the coaching staff. They all have a really good personality to me and I connect really well with their staff."

FLORIDA STATE: "I like what Coach (Mike) Norvell has done there to bring back that juice that Florida State had years before. They have a winning tradition in Tallahassee."

MICHIGAN: "Coming off of a natty, they are pretty strong. They have a really strong tradition up there."

GEORGIA: "They are just a dynamic powerhouse. They recruit well. They bring guys in and get them to the NFL and where they want to be."

TENNESSEE: "They were my first offer. They've been on me the longest. They have a really good coaching staff there with Coach (Josh) Heupel."

AUBURN: "Coach (Hugh) Freeze, what he's done since he's been there has been good. He got really good recruiting classes in back-to-back years. The 2025 class should be good. I think they will get Auburn where they want them to be."