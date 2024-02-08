Rivals Top 50 prospect Cameron Sparks names Top 6
Cameron Sparks, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2025 class, announced his Top 6 on Thursday with Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn making the cut.
The Top-50 prospect broke down his top schools with Rivals.com below.
MIAMI: "I just really like the coaching staff. They all have a really good personality to me and I connect really well with their staff."
FLORIDA STATE: "I like what Coach (Mike) Norvell has done there to bring back that juice that Florida State had years before. They have a winning tradition in Tallahassee."
MICHIGAN: "Coming off of a natty, they are pretty strong. They have a really strong tradition up there."
GEORGIA: "They are just a dynamic powerhouse. They recruit well. They bring guys in and get them to the NFL and where they want to be."
TENNESSEE: "They were my first offer. They've been on me the longest. They have a really good coaching staff there with Coach (Josh) Heupel."
AUBURN: "Coach (Hugh) Freeze, what he's done since he's been there has been good. He got really good recruiting classes in back-to-back years. The 2025 class should be good. I think they will get Auburn where they want them to be."
*****
MORE ON SPARKS: There are two schools among Sparks' top group that he hasn't visited yet which are Michigan and Miami. He is planning to make trips to both programs in the spring before settling on schools he'll take officials to in May and June. Ultimately, Sparks plans to make his college decision sometime in June. He is coming off two recent Jr. Day visits to Auburn and Tennessee during the recent contact period.
In terms of position, Sparks excels on both sides of the ball and is being recruited at various spots depending on the program. Offensively, Auburn likes him as a flex tight end while Tennessee and Georgia are recruiting him as a wide receiver that can also play running back. Florida State likes him at wide receiver and safety while Michigan and Miami are recruiting Sparks on defense.