Rivals Rankings Week: Who will we regret dropping from five-star status?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
Senior seasons are finished and the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game are in the rear-view mirror. It is now time to make arrangements for the final rankings of the 2019 class.
In today’s Making The Case, a few Rivals.com analysts offer a statement on which prospect will make us regret dropping them from five-star status.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 released
Thursday: Position rankings released
"I found myself on an island during the rankings calls as I tried to defend Dean's standing as a five-star. Concerns over his height in length were raised and I think are legitimate, but after watching Dean play during the fall I can't help but think his ability is enough to trump those flaws. A tackling machine who seems to always be around the ball, Dean has a chance to step right into the lineup at Georgia and be a key player on a top 10-caliber team. Dean reminds me a lot of Devin Bush, who had his share of size concerns coming out of high school and turned into a very good college player and is headed to the NFL." --Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Woody Wommack
"I was against dropping Ford's fifth star and I think we'll look foolish for having done so because of the type of impact he'll have at Penn State down the road. He may not be a big contributor from the moment he steps foot on campus because he needs to add mass to his frame, but his ceiling is much higher than some think. Ford's ability to affect the game as a runner, receiver, and returner should help him become a focal point of Penn State's attack." - Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman
"Is Sopsher playing like a five-star right now? No. Not at all, actually, In fact, I was on-board with the drop. But, should he choose LSU as expected, we’re betting against the Tigers developing a defensive lineman and that seems dangerous. Sopsher comes with upside. He’s incredibly strong and uses his power well. His plight is getting lighter on his feet and becoming a more versatile lineman that comes with more than just brute force. I’m not saying we’ll for sure pay for dropping him, but there’s a chance." - Rivals.com Florida Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy