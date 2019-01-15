CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Senior seasons are finished and the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game are in the rear-view mirror. It is now time to make arrangements for the final rankings of the 2019 class. In today’s Making The Case, a few Rivals.com analysts offer a statement on which prospect will make us regret dropping them from five-star status. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars

Wednesday: Rivals250 released Thursday: Position rankings released

Nakobe Dean Rivals.com

"I found myself on an island during the rankings calls as I tried to defend Dean's standing as a five-star. Concerns over his height in length were raised and I think are legitimate, but after watching Dean play during the fall I can't help but think his ability is enough to trump those flaws. A tackling machine who seems to always be around the ball, Dean has a chance to step right into the lineup at Georgia and be a key player on a top 10-caliber team. Dean reminds me a lot of Devin Bush, who had his share of size concerns coming out of high school and turned into a very good college player and is headed to the NFL." --Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Woody Wommack



Devyn Ford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

"I was against dropping Ford's fifth star and I think we'll look foolish for having done so because of the type of impact he'll have at Penn State down the road. He may not be a big contributor from the moment he steps foot on campus because he needs to add mass to his frame, but his ceiling is much higher than some think. Ford's ability to affect the game as a runner, receiver, and returner should help him become a focal point of Penn State's attack." - Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman

Ishmael Sopsher Rivals.com