UGASports - Rivals Rankings Week: Which schools dominate Rivals250?

OHIO STATE

CJ Hicks (Kevin Noon)

Ohio State has the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2021 cycle and the Buckeyes are out to a commanding lead in the 2022 recruiting rankings. They already have seven commits in the Rivals250 and five of them are in the Rivals100. Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 player in the Rivals250, leads the group. The former Texas commit is joined by fellow five-star CJ Hicks. Just outside of five-star range are linebackers Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough, along with receiver Caleb Burton. These impact players are all ranked inside the top 25 of the Rivals100. Rounding out Ohio State's commits in the Rivals250 are offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and defensive back Jyaire Brown.

GEORGIA

Tyre West (Rivals.com)

The Dawgs took a big jump up in the team rankings last week with commits from five-star Tyre West and four-star Darris Smith. Both of those defensive linemen find themselves in Rivals250 at No. 14 and No. 201, respectively. Georgia's other Rivals100 commit, Deyon Bouie, is an outstanding athlete that could play on either side of the ball and contribute on special teams. He comes in at No. 62 in the Rivals100. Georgia also holds commitments from No. 126 Marquis Groves-Killebrew and No. 158 Cedric Washington.

LSU

Khamauri Rogers (Rivals.com)

It's been a tough year for the Tigers on the field, but reinforcements are on the way. Top 40 quarterback Walker Howard was an early commitment for LSU and he is already working hard to recruit some additional offensive talent to join him in Baton Rouge. Howard is a legacy prospect with strong ties to LSU, so his commitment to Ed Orgeron's squad wasn't a surprise. LSU's other three commitments in the 2022 Rivals250 are pretty special as well. Bryce Anderson, Khamauri Rogers and Bryan Allen are all defensive backs with varying skill sets. Each of them brings something different to the table and that should really help the LSU secondary be prepared for any matchup.

OKLAHOMA

Kobie McKinzie (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Unsurprisingly, the Sooners are off to an incredible start, especially at the wide receiver position. Their current 2022 haul features three in the Rivals250, led by five-star Luther Burden. The St. Louis native made the call to commit to Oklahoma in early October, joining Jordan Hudson. Rivals100 receiver Talyn Shettron jumped on board in late October. Rivals250 linebacker Kobie McKinzie committed to Oklahoma back in January, and he has remained solid with the Sooners ever since. The former Texas Tech commit is the only defensive player in this class for the Sooners so far.

PENN STATE

Drew Shelton (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

It's been a disappointing season on and off the field for Penn State. The Nittany Lions fell flat in the 2021 recruiting class, but they are set up well in the 2022 class. With three Rivals250 commits in 2022, James Franklin and his staff have already equaled the number of Rivals250 commits they picked up in the 2021 class. Coveted offensive tackle Drew Shelton leads the trio, landing at No. 120 in the latest Rivals250. Receiver Kaden Saunders sits at No. 158. In-state defensive athlete Ken Talley ended up at No. 178.

