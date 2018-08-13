Rivals Rankings Week: Updated top 10 for 2019 released!
It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the new top 10. There's been a few changes among the top 10 that will be sure to create a buzz.
On Tuesday, the full Rivals100 will be released, followed by an updated Rivals250 on Wednesday.
The full schedule for #RivalsRankingsWeek is below.
#RivalsRankingsWeek Schedule
Monday: Who could land in new top 10 | Who is top wide receiver? | Rival Views
Tuesday: Which QBs could be five-stars? | New Rivals100 released | Farrell's Mind of Mike | Rival Views | Godfather & Gorney podcast
Wednesday: New Rivals250 released | Rival Views | For which prospect did each analyst go to bat? | Five schools that should be most pleased with new rankings | Players who could finish in Rivals100
Thursday: Rivals250 by the numbers | QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings | Rivals Rankings podcast | Commitment Issues podcast
Friday: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings
Saturday: Team rankings breakdown
Sunday: Mid-Atlantic states rankings | Southeast states | Midwest states | Texas | Florida | West