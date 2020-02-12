TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Georgia

Georgia essentially stole five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma a few weeks back, notching another massive recruiting victory for a program that is getting used to those. A Georgia-born pocket passer, Vandagriff could be the type of hyper-elite option Georgia was missing at the position a season ago. He is certainly the type of prospect that can compete for immediate playing time in the SEC.

TEAM TO WATCH: Oklahoma

It was quite a blow when the Sooners lost Vandagriff to Georgia. That said, OU can erase that sting if it is able to land No. 1 overall quarterback Caleb Williams to fill the hole. Oklahoma has made an aggressive move with Williams since losing Vandagriff and looks to be one of the frontrunners to land his letter of intent. The Sooners aren’t out of the woods when it comes to Williams just yet, but Lincoln Riley and company have to be seen as the slight favorite.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Caleb Williams