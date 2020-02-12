Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 quarterback rankings
The updated 2021 rankings have been released and the dust is starting to settle. Rivals.com continues its look at how things shook out with a glance at the position rankings. Below, we explore the quarterback spot, where the top prospect in the class remains uncommitted and Georgia already has its man.
2021 RANKINGS: Pro-style quarterback | Dual-threat quarterback
RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE
Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown
Friday: New state rankings released
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Georgia
Georgia essentially stole five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma a few weeks back, notching another massive recruiting victory for a program that is getting used to those. A Georgia-born pocket passer, Vandagriff could be the type of hyper-elite option Georgia was missing at the position a season ago. He is certainly the type of prospect that can compete for immediate playing time in the SEC.
TEAM TO WATCH: Oklahoma
It was quite a blow when the Sooners lost Vandagriff to Georgia. That said, OU can erase that sting if it is able to land No. 1 overall quarterback Caleb Williams to fill the hole. Oklahoma has made an aggressive move with Williams since losing Vandagriff and looks to be one of the frontrunners to land his letter of intent. The Sooners aren’t out of the woods when it comes to Williams just yet, but Lincoln Riley and company have to be seen as the slight favorite.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Caleb Williams
The top quarterback in the 2021 class, Williams sits at No. 3 in the Rivals250. He also once looked like an LSU lock. These days, however, the Tigers are seeing their spot at the top fade a bit. Oklahoma and Clemson have closed the gap quickly and things could get interesting down the stretch. Williams is a special blend of talent, so it’s unlikely any of the three major players are going down without a fight.