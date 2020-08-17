UGASports - Rivals Rankings Week: Rival Views on top 2022 QBs

*****

Ewers was a quarterback built inside a lab. He possesses excellent size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds), massive arm strength, a quick delivery and is deceptively athletic to extend plays or take off running. Quietly, he racked up more than 500 yards rushing last season and scored another nine touchdowns. Ewers is especially accurate, throws with great anticipation, can balance zip with touch and - most importantly - is a fantastic decision-maker. In his first season at the helm of Southlake Carroll, Ewers passed for more than 4,000 yards, accounted for 45 touchdowns compared to three interceptions, and led his team to a 13-1 record deep into the playoffs. That was his first year entrenched as his team's starter, and the production and record speaks for itself. It's also created a ton of buzz entering year two as the starter in Southlake. The opening act of Ewers’ career was very promising and all signs point to the recent Longhorns commitment taking his game to an even higher level this fall. - Sam Spiegelman, South Central recruiting analyst

*****

Gunner Stockton (Rivals.com)