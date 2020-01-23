Rivals Rankings Week: Final 2020 OL rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated, and final rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today moves to offensive line. Offensive tackle is a very strong, deep position this cycle with four five-stars at this position. The numbers have gotten tight with the Early Signing Period behind us, but there are some major storylines to follow.
Final 2020 Position Rankings: Offensive tackles | Offensive guards | Centers
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia
Georgia still has some work to do to secure the top offensive line class this cycle, but if Kirby Smart, Matt Luke and the staff in Athens close well, the Bulldogs will again sign a stellar group on the offensive line.
In December, they were able to ink five-star tackle Tate Ratledge, four-star guard Chad Lindberg, three-star tackle Austin Blaske and three-star guard Devin Willock. Ratledge is the biggest name, and the No. 12-ranked player in the country. He is expected to compete for playing time early in Athens. The real sleeper of the bunch may be Blaske. He had a strong senior campaign, then Georgia came in late and stole him from NC State.
To keep the Bulldogs in this spot come Feb. 5, it will depend on Georgia closing with Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran. Both are committed to the Dawgs, but did not sign in December, and Georgia is going to have to fight to hold on here. If they do, Georgia will have the top offensive class in the 2020.
TEAM TO WATCH: Arkansas
Sam Pittman is the new head coach, and he has a great reputation as an offensive line coach, so the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to add some talent in the trenches next month.
The biggest name on the board is Jones, a Georgia commit, but there are others to keep an eye on too.
Jalen St. John was on his official visit last weekend and the Hogs have been trending since the visit ended. Robert Scott is an in-state offensive tackle that is committed to Ole Miss, but he is taking a visit to Fayetteville this weekend. Florida State and Arkansas are working to flip Scott from the Rebels.
Marcus Henderson is an Under Armour All-American that recently trimmed his list to Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss. He visited Arkansas late in 2019 and the Hogs have been in regular contact since the coaching change.
At this time St. John is the one Arkansas is trending the most for, but you can expect Pittman and his staff to add more talent up front.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Broderick Jones
Yes, Jones is committed to Georgia, and he will likely stay that way until Feb. 5, but the new top offensive tackle in the country will have a lot of eyes on him come Signing Day. Georgia is having to work overtime to hold off not only Auburn, but now Arkansas.
Jones committed to Georgia, and a big part of that early commitment was Pittman. In December, Pittman took the head coaching job at Arkansas, and last weekend, Jones took his first visit to Fayetteville. It is no secret that the coach Jones is closest to is Pittman, and the Razorbacks have worked their way into this race.
Illinois snuck in and received a mid week visit this week too. Could the Illini make some noise here?
Auburn is still a big threat to the Bulldogs as well. The Tigers will receive the final official visit, and that only helps them as they work to flip Jones from the in-state school.
Can Georgia hold on to the five-star? They will host him this weekend and Smart and Luke will work hard to try to swing the momentum back into Georgia’s favor.
This is a race that will not be over until the pen is put to the paper the first Wednesday in February.