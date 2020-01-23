TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia

Georgia still has some work to do to secure the top offensive line class this cycle, but if Kirby Smart, Matt Luke and the staff in Athens close well, the Bulldogs will again sign a stellar group on the offensive line. In December, they were able to ink five-star tackle Tate Ratledge, four-star guard Chad Lindberg, three-star tackle Austin Blaske and three-star guard Devin Willock. Ratledge is the biggest name, and the No. 12-ranked player in the country. He is expected to compete for playing time early in Athens. The real sleeper of the bunch may be Blaske. He had a strong senior campaign, then Georgia came in late and stole him from NC State. To keep the Bulldogs in this spot come Feb. 5, it will depend on Georgia closing with Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran. Both are committed to the Dawgs, but did not sign in December, and Georgia is going to have to fight to hold on here. If they do, Georgia will have the top offensive class in the 2020.

TEAM TO WATCH: Arkansas

Sam Pittman is the new head coach, and he has a great reputation as an offensive line coach, so the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to add some talent in the trenches next month. The biggest name on the board is Jones, a Georgia commit, but there are others to keep an eye on too. Jalen St. John was on his official visit last weekend and the Hogs have been trending since the visit ended. Robert Scott is an in-state offensive tackle that is committed to Ole Miss, but he is taking a visit to Fayetteville this weekend. Florida State and Arkansas are working to flip Scott from the Rebels.

Marcus Henderson is an Under Armour All-American that recently trimmed his list to Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss. He visited Arkansas late in 2019 and the Hogs have been in regular contact since the coaching change.

At this time St. John is the one Arkansas is trending the most for, but you can expect Pittman and his staff to add more talent up front.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Broderick Jones