Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down our five-stars to No. 1
Welcome to Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class.
We kick off our latest rankings update with a countdown of our 17 five-stars, with thoughts on each from recruiting director Mike Farrell. We will be revealing our five-stars one at a time throughout the day so keep checking back to see who made it and where they rank.
On Tuesday, we will reveal the full Rivals250. Here is a look at the Rivals Rankings Week schedule, with dozens of stories and videos on the new rankings throughout the week:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown
TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released
WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: New state rankings released
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Team rankings
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
17. DB Corey Collier
Coming in at No. 17 in our updated 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Florida DB Corey Collier @_ccollierjr2— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
FSU, UGA, LSU, Clemson and Florida are among the schools in the mix to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/2kIHtXHWjd
FARRELL'S TAKE: An aggressive safety prospect, Corey Collier could also play corner down the line if he refines his technique. I love the way he attacks in the run game and is willing to put his face in the fan.
*****
16. OL Donovan Jackson
Coming in at No. 16 in our updated 2021 Five-Star Countdown is new five-star and Texas OG Donovan Jackson @D_jack78— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Donovan is committed to Ohio State @Ohiostaterivals
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/Eh8G7W9MHr
FARRELL'S TAKE: Donovan Jackson can play guard or center but as an interior lineman he is special. He is aggressive off the snap, has a great punch and resets very well. His athleticism also allows him to be a pulling guard at the next level and reach the second line of defense.
*****
15. DE Tunmise Adeleye
Coming in at No. 15 in our updated 2021 Five-Star Countdown is new five-star and IMG Academy DE Tunmise Adeleye @TunmiseAdeleye— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Tunmise is committed to Ohio State @Ohiostaterivals
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/5Iclc4eYzL
FARRELL'S TAKE: Tunmise Adeleye is a big, athletic kid who can beat you with quickness and technique. He’s that rare big defensive end who could grow into a defensive tackle if needed and play in many schemes.
*****
14. QB Sam Huard
Coming in at No. 14 in our updated 2021 Five-Star Countdown is new five-star and Washington QB Sam Huard @samhuard11— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Sam is committed to Washington @UWDawgReport
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/6mOappxmSw
FARRELL'S TAKE: Sam Huard is a smooth lefty that will remind some of Tua Tagovailoa with his accuracy and effortless release. He has added needed size and arm strength, and is becoming a complete quarterback.
*****
13. DB Tony Grimes
Coming in at No. 13 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Virginia DB Tony Grimes @757EliteDB— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/GCIzIzHYEz
FARRELL'S TAKE: Tony Grimes is a tall cornerback with good closing speed and excellent ball skills. He can play physically in press or be smooth in off coverage, and he undercuts routes very well.
*****
12. WR Mario Williams
Coming in at No. 12 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is new five-star and Florida WR Mario Williams @MarioWill00— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/ywqeulsetY
FARRELL'S TAKE: Mario Williams is an electric receiver who will be a nightmare from the slot with his ability to get a clean break off the line and his explosive route running. He is a Christian Kirk-type who plays bigger than his size.
*****
11. WR Emeka Egbuka
Coming in at No. 11 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington WR Emeka Egbuka @emeka_egbuka— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Washington and Oklahoma are among the schools vying to land his commitment
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/HuVgCeGZL5
FARRELL'S TAKE: Emeka Egbuka is an elite receiver with size and power. He has a great catch radius, solid hands and is hard to bring down after the catch.
*****
10. OL Tommy Brockermeyer
Coming in at No. 10 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Texas OT Tommy Brockermeyer @TBrockermeyer— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Texas, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are among the schools vying to land his commitment
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/UPsMJ9cYYX
FARRELL'S TAKE: Tommy Brockermeyer is a tall, angular offensive lineman with a great film to build on. Brockermeyer is a technician with good balance who rarely gets out of position.
*****
9. OL Bryce Foster
Coming in at No. 9 in our five-star countdown is Texas OG Bryce Foster @BryceFoster5— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/QAUdjjcfMf
FARRELL'S TAKE: Bryce Foster is a powerful, dominating interior lineman who rag dolls opponents. He is so massive and thick he can’t be bull-rushed. He’s a road-grader with excellent feet in pass protection.
*****
8. DE Jack Sawyer
Coming in at No. 8 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Ohio DE Jack Sawyer @jacksawyer40— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Jack is committed to Ohio State @OhioStateRivals
See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/dNik6TKkfz
FARRELL'S TAKE: Jack Sawyer is a physical edge rusher with good length and excellent speed in pursuit. Sawyer can also hold the edge and plays the run well. He could even stand up and have success.
*****
7. RB Camar Wheaton
Coming in at No. 7 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Texas running back Camar Wheaton @camarwheaton— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and SMU are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/hKD1m8zTof
FARRELL'S TAKE: Camar Wheaton is a good-sized running back with track speed and good ball skills. He could be a three-down back at the next level because he’s physical and willing to block as well.
*****
6. DT Maason Smith
Coming in at No. 6 in the our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Louisiana DT Maason Smith @maassoonn_— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Alabama, Florida, Georgia LSU and Texas A&M are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/sVGaJeR2eA
FARRELL'S TAKE: Maason Smith is a pass-rushing defensive tackle who can shoot the gap and chase the quarterback as well as stuff the run. This kid can do it all and chases plays down with an excellent motor.
*****
5. QB Brock Vandagriff
Coming in at No. 5 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff @BrockVandagriff— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Brock is committed to Georgia @UGASportscom
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/zj0J6W9voL
FARRELL'S TAKE: Brock Vandagriff is a powerful, strong pocket passer with an elite arm and great field vision. He’s strong in the pocket but can extend the play as well. He’s going to be massive after a couple of years in college.
*****
4. DE J.T. Tuimoloau
Coming at No. 4 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau @JT_tuimoloau— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Washington, Ohio State and Oregon are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/2WbQsNM4ts
FARRELL'S TAKE: J.T. Tuimoloau is a jumbo athlete who could play end or tackle or even along the offensive line. His athleticism is off the charts and he makes up for some rawness in his technique.
*****
3. QB Caleb Williams
Coming at No. 3 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington D.C. QB Caleb Williams @CALEBcsw— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/RxgjwnxoEn
FARRELL'S TAKE: Caleb Williams is a true dual-threat quarterback who prefers to kill you with his arm but can be dangerous with his feet as well. His downfield accuracy is excellent and his pocket presence is elite.
*****
2. OL Amarius Mims
Coming in at No. 2 in our Five-Star Countdown is Georgia OT Amarius Mims @amarius_mims— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and LSU are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/JtE1yJCOvk
FARRELL'S TAKE: Amarius Mims is a tall, massive offensive tackle with light feet and the athleticism of a basketball player. His reach and feet make him hard to get around.
*****
1. DE Korey Foreman
Coming in at No. 1 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is California DE Korey Foreman @koreyforeman54— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Clemson, USC, Alabama and LSU are among the teams vying to land his commitment.
See our full list of updated five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/M8pkxHB78F
FARRELL'S TAKE: Korey Foreman is an elite defensive end with size and amazing balance. He works well off of contact and could be this year’s high school version of Chase Young.