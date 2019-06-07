Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the updated LBs
After a spring full of camps and time on the road, Rivals shifted some pieces around in its new class of 2020 rankings. Today, we put our updated linebacker rankings under the microscope.
We examine the biggest movers at the position, including the notable risers, teams that benefited and what sparks could fly down the road.
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: GEORGIA
Mekhail Sherman is rated as the second-best outside linebacker, and even though LSU pledge Antoine Sampah is No. 1 at inside linebacker, Sherman is ranked higher nationally, so he earns the recognition here.
The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s standout committed to Georgia in May and it was another major commitment for the Bulldogs. Ohio State was believed to hold the edge in Sherman’s recruitment for some time. But as decision day got closer, coach Kirby Smart and his staff started edging out the Buckeyes, and Georgia went back into the Mid-Atlantic for Sherman’s commitment.
TEAM TO WATCH: ALABAMA
There is a whole lot to like about what LSU is doing at linebacker this recruiting cycle, as the Tigers already have commitments from Sampah and four-star Josh White out of Cypress (Texas) Cypress Creek. But the team to really watch is Alabama because the Crimson Tide could really load up at linebacker if things fall the right way. Shocking, right?
Alabama has been showing some serious interest in inside linebackers Noah Sewell and Jordan Banks, and then five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is still looking at the Crimson Tide. High four-stars Quandarrius Robinson and Reggie Grimes are considered Alabama leans. Plus, Alabama has done great at the position so far with five-star Chris Braswell and Oklahoma flip Drew Sanders already committed, with two others as well.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: JUSTIN FLOWE
Justin Flowe is the best linebacker in the country, and every school in the country is coming after him, so it’s still difficult to get an exact read on his recruitment.
The five-star from Upland, Calif., had a phenomenal visit to Georgia, and the Bulldogs definitely left an impression. He had a quick stop at Clemson and wants to get back. Trips to Texas and Miami are being worked on. USC, Arizona State, Oregon and others in the Pac-12 are doing everything possible to stay in the mix.
Name any school and Flowe is being recruited by that program. He’s a particularly interesting prospect to watch because he doesn’t give a ton of hints on his thinking.