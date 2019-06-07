CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team



Mekhail Sherman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: GEORGIA

Mekhail Sherman is rated as the second-best outside linebacker, and even though LSU pledge Antoine Sampah is No. 1 at inside linebacker, Sherman is ranked higher nationally, so he earns the recognition here. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s standout committed to Georgia in May and it was another major commitment for the Bulldogs. Ohio State was believed to hold the edge in Sherman’s recruitment for some time. But as decision day got closer, coach Kirby Smart and his staff started edging out the Buckeyes, and Georgia went back into the Mid-Atlantic for Sherman’s commitment.

TEAM TO WATCH: ALABAMA

There is a whole lot to like about what LSU is doing at linebacker this recruiting cycle, as the Tigers already have commitments from Sampah and four-star Josh White out of Cypress (Texas) Cypress Creek. But the team to really watch is Alabama because the Crimson Tide could really load up at linebacker if things fall the right way. Shocking, right? Alabama has been showing some serious interest in inside linebackers Noah Sewell and Jordan Banks, and then five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is still looking at the Crimson Tide. High four-stars Quandarrius Robinson and Reggie Grimes are considered Alabama leans. Plus, Alabama has done great at the position so far with five-star Chris Braswell and Oklahoma flip Drew Sanders already committed, with two others as well.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: JUSTIN FLOWE