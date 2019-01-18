Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the linebacker rankings
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
The final prospect rankings of the 2019 have been released and Rivals.com continues its release with a position-by-position look at how things shook out. Here, we examine the headlines on a group of linebackers that will impact the college football landscape for the next few years.
FINAL 2019 RANKINGS: Inside linebackers | Outside linebackers
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Roundtable
Thursday: Position rankings released
TEAM WITH THE TOP SIGNEE: Georgia
Georgia continues to recruit at an incredibly high level, and landing Nolan Smith, the top linebacker in the 2019 class, is just another example. The Bulldogs landed the five-star prospect by beating out nearly every major program in America. Smith is a versatile prospect with elite quickness that stands out from the pack even in all-star settings and on his star-studded IMG Academy high school team. Smith signing with Georgia also represents another recruiting win over Alabama for Kirby Smart, who has become a pain in Nick Saban’s side on the trail.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Henry To'oto'o
The top unsigned linebacker in America, To'oto'o is a priority for schools such as Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama. The Tide and Vols seem to be the major players, however, as it seems likely that the four-star prospect signs with one of those two programs.
TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama
Alabama is in the market for a linebacker and when the Tide want to make waves on the trail, it usually does just that. Saban is in pursuit of To'oto'o, the top uncommitted prospect at the position. The Tide will also bring California-based linebacker Daniel Heimuli for an official visit next month. Washington remains the favorite to land Heimuli as things stand, but it’s hard to ever be too certain when Alabama is involved.