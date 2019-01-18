CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Nolan Smith Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAM WITH THE TOP SIGNEE: Georgia

Georgia continues to recruit at an incredibly high level, and landing Nolan Smith, the top linebacker in the 2019 class, is just another example. The Bulldogs landed the five-star prospect by beating out nearly every major program in America. Smith is a versatile prospect with elite quickness that stands out from the pack even in all-star settings and on his star-studded IMG Academy high school team. Smith signing with Georgia also represents another recruiting win over Alabama for Kirby Smart, who has become a pain in Nick Saban’s side on the trail.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Henry To'oto'o

The top unsigned linebacker in America, To'oto'o is a priority for schools such as Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama. The Tide and Vols seem to be the major players, however, as it seems likely that the four-star prospect signs with one of those two programs.

TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama