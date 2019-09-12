ROB CASSIDY (Florida): Henry Parrish

Henry Parrish (Rivals.com)

In Florida, the choice here is obvious. Three-star running back Henry Parrish has proven he is under-ranked at the moment and, barring something unforeseen, will likely get a bump when the time comes. A Pitt commit, Parrish has become stronger and more versatile as a senior and it's reflected in his play on Friday nights. He's clearly a more complete back than some of the players ranked in front of him at the moment.



*****

ADAM FRIEDMAN (Mid-Atlantic): Micah Mazzccua

Micah Mazzccua (Micah Mazzccua)

I've already written about North Carolina commit Ja'Qurious Conley and he's a good answer here but another name I'll give you is Michigan commit Micah Mazzccua. A massive offensive lineman with plenty of athleticism, Mazzccua has been committed to Michigan for some time. His versatility along the offensive line is impressive but he also does a great job coming off the line quickly, driving defenders backward, and playing with leverage.



*****

ADAM GORNEY (West): Jeremiah Hunter

One player that I really liked this offseason and who has started off hot in his senior year is Cal wide receiver commit Jeremiah Hunter. The Fresno (Calif.) Central three-star is a playmaker on the outside who torched a couple of the best defensive backs nationally during the 7-on-7 season and he’s a stat-stuffer on Friday night. Hunter has great hands, he’s a strong route runner, he’s tough, doesn’t get muscled up by any defensive backs and he can catch the ball in a crowd. I really think he could be a big asset in Cal’s passing attack.



*****

JOSH HELMHOLDT (Midwest): Dallas Fincher

Michigan State three-star offensive line commit Dallas Fincher's stock is rising after seeing him early in the season. He has added versatility by showing he can play center, and came into his senior season in great shape. Four-stars may be a little high, but it cannot be ruled out. We will look at his full season film before making the final determination on where his rating lands, but the early returns are very positive.



*****

CHAD SIMMONS (Southeast): Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs (Chad Simmons)

Jahmyr Gibbs was a player I brought up over summer after seeing him live late in the spring, and again, early in the season, the Georgia Tech commit is impressing. He has added good weight, he is playing more explosive and is on track to being a strong contender for that fourth star. He has recently added offers from Ohio State and USC, with numerous other major programs interested. Gibbs has become a three-down back that can run inside, outside, catch passes out of the backfield and stay on the field. His stock is at an all-time high.



*****

SAM SPIEGELMAN (Texas/Louisiana): Corey Wren

Corey Wren (Rivals.com)