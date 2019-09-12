Rivals Rankings Radar: Three-stars who have impressed so far
The Rivals.com analysts have been out to games for a few weeks as the high school season heats up so in today’s Rankings Radar story, each analyst names a three-star who will be under serious consideration for four-star status in the next round of rankings.
*****
MORE RANKINGS OPINION: Analysts predict landing spots for top uncommitted prospect in each region | How Gorney's top five would look | Who is on the cusp of Rivals100?
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State
*****
ROB CASSIDY (Florida): Henry Parrish
In Florida, the choice here is obvious. Three-star running back Henry Parrish has proven he is under-ranked at the moment and, barring something unforeseen, will likely get a bump when the time comes. A Pitt commit, Parrish has become stronger and more versatile as a senior and it's reflected in his play on Friday nights. He's clearly a more complete back than some of the players ranked in front of him at the moment.
*****
ADAM FRIEDMAN (Mid-Atlantic): Micah Mazzccua
I've already written about North Carolina commit Ja'Qurious Conley and he's a good answer here but another name I'll give you is Michigan commit Micah Mazzccua. A massive offensive lineman with plenty of athleticism, Mazzccua has been committed to Michigan for some time. His versatility along the offensive line is impressive but he also does a great job coming off the line quickly, driving defenders backward, and playing with leverage.
*****
ADAM GORNEY (West): Jeremiah Hunter
One player that I really liked this offseason and who has started off hot in his senior year is Cal wide receiver commit Jeremiah Hunter. The Fresno (Calif.) Central three-star is a playmaker on the outside who torched a couple of the best defensive backs nationally during the 7-on-7 season and he’s a stat-stuffer on Friday night. Hunter has great hands, he’s a strong route runner, he’s tough, doesn’t get muscled up by any defensive backs and he can catch the ball in a crowd. I really think he could be a big asset in Cal’s passing attack.
*****
JOSH HELMHOLDT (Midwest): Dallas Fincher
Michigan State three-star offensive line commit Dallas Fincher's stock is rising after seeing him early in the season. He has added versatility by showing he can play center, and came into his senior season in great shape. Four-stars may be a little high, but it cannot be ruled out. We will look at his full season film before making the final determination on where his rating lands, but the early returns are very positive.
*****
CHAD SIMMONS (Southeast): Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs was a player I brought up over summer after seeing him live late in the spring, and again, early in the season, the Georgia Tech commit is impressing. He has added good weight, he is playing more explosive and is on track to being a strong contender for that fourth star. He has recently added offers from Ohio State and USC, with numerous other major programs interested. Gibbs has become a three-down back that can run inside, outside, catch passes out of the backfield and stay on the field. His stock is at an all-time high.
*****
SAM SPIEGELMAN (Texas/Louisiana): Corey Wren
I'm torn among three prospects, but I give the nod to Georgia commit Corey Wren, who will play receiver when he arrives in Athens. He's the fastest prospect in the country and that's exceedingly obvious when he takes the field. Wren plays tailback in a split-veer offense at John Curtis, so there's still a lot to figure out before we deem him a four-star receiver. However, his blistering speed is intriguing. It's a similar story for Texas pledge Kitan Crawford, who clocked a 10.6-second 100-meter and a 4.4-second 40 and is more comfortable playing in the secondary. Then there's Lancaster standout tailback Kevonte Bradford, who's a fantastic one-cut-and-run back that explodes through the hole.