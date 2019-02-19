Rivals Ranking Week: Who should earn a fifth star in the future?
Now that the new Rivals100 has gone public there are a lot of questions about why some players aren't ranked higher and who could make a jump in the next update. In this Making The Case, analysts from around the Rivals.com network give their prediction on who could earn their fifth star in the next rankings update.
CASSIDY'S VIEW: MICHAEL REDDING
"Michael Redding is far from polished, but if he gets there he has a shot. He certainly has the size and a history of high-level production. The only things holding him back are a lack of consistency and his hands. It’s not as though Redding can’t catch, but he does fight the ball at times. That’s nitpicking, however, as the four-star prospect does most everything incredibly well. If he becomes a more polished wideout, he could find himself with five stars next to his name." - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst
FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: DESMOND EVANS
"Defensive end from the Carolinas and measuring in a 6-foot-6 and more than 240-pounds. Who does that sound like? No, 2020 Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans is not Jadeveon Clowney but there are a lot of similarities between the two. Evans is a terror on the defensive line that has the strength to play on the edge or move inside. His hand techniques have improved dramatically and he is relentless in his pursuit of the ball carrier. Evans has even shown the ability to make plays on special teams blocking punts and field goals. There are still some holes in his game but Evans' sheer physical gifts and the progress he has made in his development put him on track to earn his fifth star." - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst
SIMMONS' VIEW: BRODERICK JONES
"Broderick Jones had a very strong showing at Future 50 in Orlando last month. He had people talking as soon as he walked onto the field due to his size and frame, but his performance really created a buzz later in the day. His junior film was good, but seeing him live against some of the best in the country really made a strong case for the fifth star. Jones is a very athletic tackle that has drawn comparisons to Laremy Tunsil. Jones checks most of the boxes when breaking down elite tackles, those that can play left tackle on Sundays. The Georgia commit has put himself right in the middle of this discussion." — Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst