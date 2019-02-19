CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Now that the new Rivals100 has gone public there are a lot of questions about why some players aren't ranked higher and who could make a jump in the next update. In this Making The Case, analysts from around the Rivals.com network give their prediction on who could earn their fifth star in the next rankings update. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike | New five-stars

Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed Thursday-Friday: Updated position rankings Saturday: Team rankings analysis Sunday: Updated state rankings

CASSIDY'S VIEW: MICHAEL REDDING

Michael Redding Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

"Michael Redding is far from polished, but if he gets there he has a shot. He certainly has the size and a history of high-level production. The only things holding him back are a lack of consistency and his hands. It’s not as though Redding can’t catch, but he does fight the ball at times. That’s nitpicking, however, as the four-star prospect does most everything incredibly well. If he becomes a more polished wideout, he could find himself with five stars next to his name." - Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: DESMOND EVANS

Desmond Evan Rivals.com

"Defensive end from the Carolinas and measuring in a 6-foot-6 and more than 240-pounds. Who does that sound like? No, 2020 Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans is not Jadeveon Clowney but there are a lot of similarities between the two. Evans is a terror on the defensive line that has the strength to play on the edge or move inside. His hand techniques have improved dramatically and he is relentless in his pursuit of the ball carrier. Evans has even shown the ability to make plays on special teams blocking punts and field goals. There are still some holes in his game but Evans' sheer physical gifts and the progress he has made in his development put him on track to earn his fifth star." - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst

SIMMONS' VIEW: BRODERICK JONES

Broderick Jones Rivals.com