"That's a tough one. I believe it's gonna take awhile to surpass Nick Saban because of his legacy. He's the GOAT but they've been doing a really good job at Georgia. They're working on the defense and the offense. They're strong on both sides and definitely a dominant team. If they can keep it up, then they'll be up there with Nick Saban."

"I don't think Georgia can really overtake Alabama because Alabama is still the team to beat. But, I feel like when Nick (Saban) leaves then that's Georgia's time to shine."

"I'm not really sure I want to go there, but Kirby Smart has a really good program. They are also getting a lot of commits right now because they've won back-to-back national championships. So, we will have to wait and see. I am looking forward to watching Georgia's season this year."

"They're doing real good things. Georgia's gonna take over."

"Yes. They're just winning. They're on a roll."

"I wouldn't say that just yet. But I feel like Nick Saban is gonna go down as the best coach to ever coach college football. Coach Kirby is a great coach, but I don't think he's lived up to that hype yet."

"It is still neck-and-neck a little bit. Georgia recruits well every year. Bama just had an off year and lost a bunch of players on offense and defense, so they just have to rebuild now."

"No, because I think, even though Georgia has been back-to-back national champions, Alabama has been superior for years and years before that."

"I really don't know. I just know that coach Saban did just get like a lot of good players and a lot of five-stars so I don't think they're ever going to be bad. Between them and Georgia, I actually do not know. Georgia does have a lot of dogs there that are committing early. They're deep too. They have a lot of players at both schools. Personally I don't 100-percent know but, shoot, Alabama's offered me so I might have to go with Alabama."

"I mean they could be, but you can't count Nick Saban out. You just can't, he doesn't lose two years in a row."

"I think Kirby Smart has done a great job of just excelling and elevating his team each and every year. He has a good amount of players each and every year and we see that every game. I feel like coach Nick Saban also does a great job. It's back and forth and every year is a battle there. Ohio State will be up there soon. We only lost by a point to (Georgia). I'm gonna make sure when I get to college we can be able to compete and beat in the big-time games."

"I don't know if I'd say Georgia has passed Alabama. I'd definitely say they're on the same level right now. It's hard to beat Alabama. You grow up hearing about Alabama and just hearing about the electric things they've done and how they've consistently brought a national championship."

"I wouldn't say they have, but when Nick Saban retires Georgia is probably going to be the top team to go to. They are neck-and-neck right now - so it is what it is."

"I think it's the Georgia generation now. Bama had their generation going for a long time and it possibly could come back. Coach Nick Saban is a great coach. He's like a legendary college coach right now. So I think like coach Nick Saban puts everything back together, he could wind up taking the spot again. But right now it's Georgia.

"I wouldn't say that. You look at Tom Brady, as long as he was in the league it was what it was. They're both great programs."

"No, Nick Saban is legendary. I'm just going to leave that right there."

