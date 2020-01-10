QUARTERBACK

The most-efficient quarterback in this class, Young just does not make bad decisions. He has incredible timing on his throws, his anticipation is off the charts and the Alabama signee made an argument as the best QB in this class during his time at the All-American Bowl.



RUNNING BACK

Evans has been the talk of the recruiting world in Orlando with his indecision, but on the field he was excellent. While he’s still uncommitted and the best guess now is Texas A&M, his skill set fits everywhere. He showed great burst, he caught the ball effectively and his ability to run between the tackles has improved.

Gibbs played lower competition during his high school career, but he could have posted massive numbers against anybody in the country based on how he performed in San Antonio. The Georgia Tech commit who’s also looking at Ohio State, LSU, Florida and others has devastating speed to the outside, but he’s strong enough to break tackles and keep moving.

WIDE RECEIVER

Boutte was very consistent all week at Under Armour, getting separation and running excellent routes. The LSU signee has great hands and showed off his speed as well. He had a great week and was very good in the game.

Downs is undersized, but that’s a benefit to his game because he’s nearly impossible to cover. The North Carolina signee is fast, he’s deceptive and he’s an outstanding pass catcher who proved in San Antonio that he can get open - and open by a mile - against almost any cornerback in the country.

The Clemson signee was smooth in everything he did and his hands were unmatched. He glides around the field and makes the hard catch look easy. He was arguably the most impressive wide receiver in Orlando.

TIGHT END

When all is said and done with the 2020 recruiting class, Mayer might be the best of the bunch - or at least in the conversation. The Notre Dame signee is not overly athletic, but he catches everything, he’s a big target who was productive all week and in the game and there is nothing not to like about his game.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jones showed off his freaky athleticism and footwork in Orlando and he has an amazing frame to fill out. The Georgia commitment is still figuring out who he will sign with, but whichever program lands him will be getting an elite left tackle.

The Stanford signee was a player on the fringe of five-star status entering the week at the All-American Bowl, but he made an argument to push higher up the rankings. Hinton is massive, he moves well, he showed toughness against big defensive ends and light feet against those trying to get to the edge. Not many offensive tackles had a better week in San Antonio.

Morris, a Texas A&M signee, was effective inside all week in Orlando and played with a combination of smarts and aggression. He could play at tackle in college as well.

Ratledge is massive, he's physical and he did a great job all week of stunning defensive ends who tried to run around him or through him. At well over 300 pounds, the Georgia signee does need to trim up a little bit but that shouldn't be a problem once he gets to Athens. The five-star lineman was one of the most physical and devastating offensive tackles at either game and he delivered every single time he was on the field.

Van Pran, a Georgia commitment, is ranked as the No. 1 center in the country for a reason. He’s smart, he’s aggressive and he showed he could handle powerful defensive tackles while getting the ball safely in the quarterback's hands.

DEFENSIVE END

There are not many players in the entire 2020 class who look better than Murphy, and when he wants to turn it on, he’s nearly unstoppable. The Clemson signee has excellent speed to beat offensive tackles outside and terrific counter moves to go back inside.

The Alabama signee was one of the most surprising players at either all-star event because of his level of dominance and his relentlessness going after offensive tackles. He’s a little undersized compared to the highest-end defensive ends in the 2020 class, but nobody attacked more than Anderson, who plays the position with non-stop aggression.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

The No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, Bresee played both defensive end and defensive tackle throughout the week in San Antonio and he was outstanding at both positions. The Clemson signee loves the game, loves competing and loves living in the backfield, which he did all week - while playing with a club on his left hand.

Dexter was a ball of fury in Orlando and very active. The Florida signee showed off his versatility and athleticism and he can really get after the passer and handle double teams. He has a very high ceiling.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Terms like “freak of nature” and “once-in-a-lifetime” are often overused in this business, but Sewell fits the bill. How else would you explain a 270-pound linebacker with no bad weight who can cover well, play in space and also come down and hit like a truck? The Oregon signee was great all week at the All-American Bowl, which included an interception and a 28-yard run on a fake punt in the game, and he continues to prove he’s a five-star talent.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

The Clemson signee has a really nice frame to build on, he’s excellent in coverage and no one in the country closes faster. He’s a big hitter who will be one of the country’s best defenders in a few years.

Jacobs has good size and he covers a lot of ground. The Penn State signee is also very physical and is a big hitter. He could play inside or outside in college and was all over the field in Orlando.

CORNERBACK

The five-star cornerback had an excellent week in San Antonio, especially proving in one-on-one situations that he can lock up any receiver in the country. The Georgia commit has size, he definitely has speed and Ringo showed excellent vision and footwork all week long. Usually, his side is never tested, so it’s hard to gauge his ability. It was during practice at the All-American Bowl that Ringo answered the bell every time.



Jones has very good size and could play safety or cornerback at the next level. His ball skills are excellent and he uses his size and length to win 50/50 battles. The Texas A&M signee was battling for a fifth star.

SAFETY

Williams started off the week slow but got better each day and showed off his ball skills throughout the week. He has solid size, but it’s the way he closes on the ball that impresses.

If the first day of All-American Bowl practice was any indication, Johnson should be mentioned with the most elite safeties in this class. The Texas A&M signee has tremendous length, vision, athleticism and playmaking ability. He continued to perform throughout the week, but it was obnoxious how good he was on that first day.

