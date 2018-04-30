The four-star grew up a fan of the Auburn Tigers because of Cam Newton , so did they make the cut? Eboigbe breaks it all down.

Justin Eboigbe really started to blow up late in 2017, then when the new year rolled in, the offers were coming fast and furious. Well over two dozen schools have offered the 6-foot-5, 261 pound athlete defensive lineman out of Forest Park (Ga.) and now only five remain in the race.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It was somewhat tough to get down to five schools, but I can only go to one school, so I am down to the five that have been on my mind the most," said Eboigbe. "My final five schools are Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. I will commit to one of those schools when I make my decision."

ALABAMA: "It is the prestige of the university that stands out. It is a great feeling on campus. I like coach Kul (Craig Kuligowski, defensive line) and coach [Tosh) Lupoi a lot and they both think I really fit into the scheme there. Coach Nick Saban's track record speaks for itself and they get better there every day. The precedent has been set there."

AUBURN: "I am really liking coach [Rodney] Garner and the way he is coaching and producing defensive linemen. He has a great defensive line now at Auburn and he put a lot of good ones in the NFL when he was at Georgia too. I watched him during spring practice and he really gives each player a lot of attention and I liked that."

CLEMSON: "When I was there for my visit, it was a great feel. I was there for the first spring practice and I liked it a lot. I have gotten to know coach [Todd] Bates and I talk to coach [Brent] Venables and coach Dabo Swinney pretty well too. I like how I fit into the scheme there and I think coach Bates can develop me. Their defense has been one of the best in the nation the last few years, so they are doing good things there."

GEORGIA: "I think the coaching staff at Georgia is great. I have gotten really close with coach [Tray] Scott and we have been in contact a lot. He is a younger coach who can relate to me and I really feel he could develop me as a player. I feel Kirby Smart is bringing Georgia back. They have been blowing it up over the past year."

TENNESSEE: "With Tennessee, it is about development. Coach [Tracy] Rocker has a great track record and he actually started recruiting me when he was at Georgia. He was one of the first coaches to come by the school to see me and he really knows how to coach defensive linemen. He really knows how to make his players the best they can be and I like that."

NEXT: "I do not have any visits scheduled right now, but I may take a few this summer. I am just going to take my time and weigh the options I have. I am down to five schools, so I am going to focus on them. I know I will see each of the five schools at least one more time before I make my decision."

DECISION TIMELINE: "It is probably going to be after the season when I commit. I will probably take my official visits during the season. It is not really going to be about how a school plays this season or who wins the most games, but about how I feel. I want to have the feeling of being at home. I want to have that different feeling on one campus and when I feel that, I know that is the school for me."