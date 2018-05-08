Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 08:17:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 250 athlete knows three schools that will make his cut

Nh4uiq8cepzo8rs3rswg
Chad Simmons
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Zion Puckett is having some deep talks with those close to him. The four-star athlete out of Griffin (Ga.) Spalding has had recent discussions with his family, his coaches and his counselor at scho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}