Rivals 100 EDGE Camron Brooks talks about relationship with Georgia
Thomas County Central (GA) edge rusher Camron Brooks is one of the top players in the 2026 class.Brooks, the nation's No. 47 player, already has many offers, including one from Georgia.The 6-foot-4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news