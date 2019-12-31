ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dozens of Power Five teams have commits and signees playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. The media and fans are getting a special preview of what the future of college football looks like. Which team should be the most excited about their haul? Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman debate.

The Tigers don’t have as many players at Under Armour as some other programs, but the quality is impressive. I’ve been blown away by wide receiver EJ Williams and how fluid and smooth he is. DT Demonte Capehart has been very good and shows excellent agility on the inside. Offensive tackle Walker Parks always impresses me as well and LB Sergio Allen has made some nice plays and had at least one interception. Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes have been average along the offensive line, but overall Clemson fans should be happy.

The Dawgs are trying to get over the hump and win a national championship and they’re bringing in some of the best talent in the country. Receivers Marcus Rosemy and Arian Smith are turning heads. Smith is the fastest player on the field and he lets everybody know it.



On the offensive line, Chad Lindberg had a very good practice on Day 3 while Sedrick Van Pran and Broderick Jones have been exceptional throughout the week. Tackle Jalen Carter has been the star on the defensive side of the ball. He has been consistently in the backfield and had a lot of energy throughout each practice.



Linebacker Mekhail Sherman has been getting better each day and defensive tackle Warren Brinson has had his moments. Possible Georgia signees Darnell Washington and Zach Evans have been outstanding so far.