ATLANTA - An annual tradition at UGASports.com, we break down the best of the best from Rising Seniors check in-- but in a not so serious manner.

Who made the cut this year?





Least likely to be carded - Grant Conger

Conger lumbered into check-in at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and sporting a full blown man’s beard. You’d be remiss to call Conger anything other than ‘Sir’ upon first meeting him, for fear he might snap you like a limb. At any rate, Conger proved to be a pleasant young man, but we’re still looking for his birth certificate to make sure he can't rent a car.





Best Hair - Sergio Allen/Joah Cash

We had to give out a tie here for the guys rocking the teased out hair, and they had it in droves. Allen’s hairdo is a bit more coiffed and controlled, but it’s still impressive all the same. Cash prefers to let his locks flow a bit more freely and achieved more height. Both looks were strong, and, quite frankly, made me jealous





Outfit of the Day - Mecose Todd

We had to dive deep to bring you this scoop, as Todd was sporting a pull over when he walked in. There was something lingering under, however, and we found the answer - Mecose was sporting a Mecose shirt. Specifically, he had on a shirt with himself on it and ‘Beast Mode’ in big, bold letters. You have to love that confidence.





Best Name - Kevon Angry

Regardless of his first name, I was going to give this award to the guy with the last name Angry. That’s a football name if ever there was one.





Mr. Congeniality - Ethan Dirrim

Dirrim was locked in with his Ps and Qs, super attentive during his interview, and dropped ‘sir’ on us every third word, which made us feel old. You can’t knock the guy for his manners, though he’s anything but polite when the shoulder pads come on.





All Business - Javier Morton

Morton did not hesitate to reveal his motives upon arrival. He told us that while he’s friends with many of the guys at the showcase, there are no friends on the field, and he planned to show everyone that. The Alabama commit is confident in his skills and for very good reason.





Under the Radar - Tate Rodemaker

Rodemaker has two offers, with Valdosta State being the most notable, but there’s early buzz around him from both organizers and coaches because of the arm he brings to the field. He’s got a tight release and solid size. Look for him to make noise as the weekend goes on.





Student of the Game - Ben Noland

Noland, the son of Oconee County head coach Travis Noland, is injured, so we won’t be able to see him in action this week. That did not stop him from making the trip to Atlanta to take in the Rising Seniors experience. You can bank on the fact that he’ll be watching closely from the sidelines.





Babyfaced Assassin - Kevin Swint

Unlike Grant Conger, Kevin Swint looks his age and maybe even younger in the face. The Rivals250 linebacker has a great smile and easy going demeanor, but then, you remember what he looks like with pads on and what he does to opposing offenses. Don’t let Swint fool you - there’s nothing nice about him between the hash marks.





Dressed to Impress - Keilyn Tyus

Tyus arrived in Atlanta looking more like he was interviewing for his first job out of college than showing up for a high school football showcase. We commented on the fact that he was all business, and he agreed. It’s clear he’s a guy who knows that every day is an audition for what you want to do at the next level.





Humble not hyped - Javon Baker

To speak with him, you’d never know that Baker is among the Rivals100. He’s shy, laughs a lot, and seems to be genuinely taken aback by all of the attention surrounding him. As an Alabama commit, there’s clearly reason for him to have some swagger, but Baker is anything but boastful.