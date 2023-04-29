The author of one of the most famous plays in Georgia history finally has his NFL home.

After initially receiving buzz as a possible first-rounder, Ringo had to wait until Saturday to hear his name call, ultimately going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 105 overall pick.

Ringo came to Athens as a five-star prospect and No. 1 corner in the Class of 2020. He enrolled early at Georgia. but missed the entire 2020 season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Ringo played in all 15 games and started 12 as Georgia won its first national title in 41 years. He finished that year with 34 total tackles and eight passes broken up.

His most famous moment, of course, came in the national championship game against Alabama. Ringo clinched the title with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the game's closing minutes.

Ringo started all 15 games in 2022 as he assumed more of a leadership role in the Bulldog secondary. He recorded 42 total tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes broken up en route to a second national title.

To be sure, Ringo's Georgia career had ups and downs. He possesses physical traits galore, but occasionally struggles to find and make plays on the ball.

Those polarizing qualities made Ringo an interesting prospect to follow in the leadup to the draft. After waiting longer than expected, he has found his pro football home in Philadelphia.